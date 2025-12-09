Citic (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Citic Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.59, but opened at $7.2304. Citic shares last traded at $7.2304, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Citic Stock Down 4.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

Citic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 452.0%.

About Citic

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

