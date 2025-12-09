Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 177,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 346,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Klondike Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.25.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

