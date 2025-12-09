Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.30 and last traded at GBX 82.20, with a volume of 9118229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Gresham House Energy Storage from GBX 7,000 to GBX 7,500 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,500.

Gresham House Energy Storage Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £467.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (0.54) EPS for the quarter. Gresham House Energy Storage had a net margin of 105.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gresham House Energy Storage will post 9.5149254 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gresham House Energy Storage news, insider Andy Koss purchased 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 67 per share, for a total transaction of £19,767.01. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Gresham House Energy Storage Company Profile

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID or the Fund) seeks to capitalise on the growing intraday supply and demand imbalances caused by Great Britain’s ever increasing reliance on renewable energy. The Fund aims to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable dividend by investing in a portfolio of utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) located in Great Britain, which primarily use batteries to import and export power, accessing multiple revenue sources available in the power market.

Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.

