Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 193458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Nanalysis Scientific Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$16.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.