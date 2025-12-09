Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Time to Buy?

Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $11.8860. 7,003,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 15,121,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Several research firms have commented on SBET. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Sharplink Gaming in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Sharplink Gaming to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sharplink Gaming from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 10.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharplink Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,447,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sharplink Gaming in the second quarter worth about $26,852,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Sharplink Gaming in the third quarter worth about $42,509,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Sharplink Gaming by 207.9% in the third quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,963,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after buying an additional 1,325,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Sharplink Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,812,000. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

