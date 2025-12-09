LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.3020, with a volume of 2438095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Research raised shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

LKQ Stock Down 2.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,003,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,384,000 after acquiring an additional 771,829 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,964 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,891,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,077,000 after buying an additional 528,350 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,692,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,616,000 after buying an additional 187,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of LKQ by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,562,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,089,000 after buying an additional 3,288,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

