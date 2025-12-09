Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02, with a volume of 12687012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.
Clontarf Energy Stock Down 8.3%
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of -0.02.
About Clontarf Energy
Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clontarf Energy
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Office Suite Gets Pricier: Microsoft’s Bold Move Comes With Risk
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Big Blue’s Big Bet: IBM Buys AI Nervous System for $11B
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Carvana Soars Over 10,000% From Lows—Now It’s in the S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.