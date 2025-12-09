United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Price Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.1790. Approximately 12,220,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 9,155,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 6.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 1,412.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 55.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 139.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 186,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

