Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 9th (ABX, AEM, AGI, ALLR, BCF, BTO, EDR, EFX, ELE, EQX)

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 9th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$77.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$285.00 to C$300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$64.00 to C$68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.25 to $9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) was given a C$10.59 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.25 to C$10.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$24.50.

Elemental Altus Royalties (CVE:ELE) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.50 to C$30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$28.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.50 to $4.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$108.00 to C$115.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $29.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$57.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$60.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $13.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$27.00.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$23.25 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$28.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$85.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$113.00 to C$96.00.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

