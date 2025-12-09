Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 9th (ABX, AEM, AGI, ALLR, BCF, BTO, EDR, EFX, ELE, EQX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 9th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$77.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Barrick Gold Co alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$285.00 to C$300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)

had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$64.00 to C$68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $9.25 to $9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) was given a C$10.59 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.25 to C$10.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$24.50.

Elemental Altus Royalties (CVE:ELE) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.50 to C$30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$28.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.50 to $4.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$108.00 to C$115.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from $110.00 to $120.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $29.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$57.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$60.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $13.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$27.00.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$23.25 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$28.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$85.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$113.00 to C$96.00.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.