Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Shares Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 and last traded at GBX 12.05. Approximately 2,214,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 652,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.20.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.33. The stock has a market cap of £30.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Challenger Energy focuses on high impact, globally material assets. Its flagship assets are in Uruguay, a new global exploration hotspot, where they have assets with multiple billion-barrel prospects. The Company holds two high impact offshore exploration licences (AREA OFF-1 and AREA OFF-3), totalling 19,000km2 (gross), making it one of the largest acreage holder offshore Uruguay, and is the only junior with a position in this exciting new exploration province.

