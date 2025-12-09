Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Shares Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 and last traded at GBX 12.05. Approximately 2,214,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 652,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th.
View Our Latest Research Report on CEG
Challenger Energy Group Price Performance
About Challenger Energy Group
Challenger Energy focuses on high impact, globally material assets. Its flagship assets are in Uruguay, a new global exploration hotspot, where they have assets with multiple billion-barrel prospects. The Company holds two high impact offshore exploration licences (AREA OFF-1 and AREA OFF-3), totalling 19,000km2 (gross), making it one of the largest acreage holder offshore Uruguay, and is the only junior with a position in this exciting new exploration province.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Challenger Energy Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Big Blue’s Big Bet: IBM Buys AI Nervous System for $11B
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Carvana Soars Over 10,000% From Lows—Now It’s in the S&P 500
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- UiPath Surges on Earnings: Should Investors Chase the Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.