Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading 19% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 19% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47. 346,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 128,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$25.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

