Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.4550. 883,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 998,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.22% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard M. Wright sold 49,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,992. This represents a 70.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

