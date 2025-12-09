Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Stock Price Up 6.8% – Here’s Why

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.70. 315,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,110,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

SLDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Slide Insurance from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Slide Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Slide Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Slide Insurance Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.98.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $265.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.36 million.

Slide Insurance declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDE. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $56,229,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the second quarter worth $33,063,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Slide Insurance by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,483,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,180 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the second quarter worth about $31,542,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Slide Insurance by 314.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after buying an additional 1,045,826 shares during the last quarter.

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

