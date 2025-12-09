MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $29.64. 165,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 622,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MBX Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $272,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 468,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,298.28. The trade was a 4.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Hoerter acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 706,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,788.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBX Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 4,131.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in MBX Biosciences by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 102.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.