iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Trading 8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) rose 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 31,820,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 30,597,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETHA. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 260.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 179.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 358.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.
About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
