Allete (NYSE:ALE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as $67.72 and last traded at $67.6750, with a volume of 367122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Allete in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allete from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Allete (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). Allete had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.90 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Allete by 27.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Allete by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Allete by 1.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allete by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Allete by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

