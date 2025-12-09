EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.8490, with a volume of 59486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

