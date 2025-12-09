Eightco (NASDAQ:ORBS) Shares Up 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBS – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.76. 1,790,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,295,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORBS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eightco in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Eightco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eightco currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.25.

Eightco (NASDAQ:ORBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eightco had a negative net margin of 74.37% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter.

Eightco Holdings Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

