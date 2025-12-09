Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 453,785 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 179,323 shares.The stock last traded at $32.2090 and had previously closed at $32.12.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 497,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 247,597 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 94,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,102,000 after purchasing an additional 432,372 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 156.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after buying an additional 703,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

