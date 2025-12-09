CIBC Lowers West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$96.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$113.00 to C$96.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

TSE WFG traded down C$2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$82.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,207. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$80.82 and a 1-year high of C$133.59.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($2.63) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 8.1184776 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber CoLtd is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.