Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Given a C$10.59 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) has been given a C$10.59 price objective by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Builders Capital Mortgage Trading Up 2.7%

BCF traded up C$0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891. Builders Capital Mortgage has a twelve month low of C$7.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.16.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

