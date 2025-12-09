Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Given a C$10.59 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) has been given a C$10.59 price objective by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Builders Capital Mortgage Trading Up 2.7%
BCF traded up C$0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891. Builders Capital Mortgage has a twelve month low of C$7.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.16.
Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Builders Capital Mortgage
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Big Blue’s Big Bet: IBM Buys AI Nervous System for $11B
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Carvana Soars Over 10,000% From Lows—Now It’s in the S&P 500
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- UiPath Surges on Earnings: Should Investors Chase the Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.