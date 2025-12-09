Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James Financial

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$17.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$14.50. Raymond James Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

FRU has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.16. 227,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.60. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$10.53 and a 12 month high of C$15.51.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 42.42% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of C$74.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

