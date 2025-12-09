National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Price

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$285.00 to C$300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$195.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$235.00.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$230.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$233.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$199.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$110.70 and a one year high of C$263.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of C$4.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 5.4966052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, insider Jean Robitaille sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.00, for a total value of C$705,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,000. This represents a 75.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.

