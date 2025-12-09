TD Securities Increases Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$28.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

TCL.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$26.00 price target on Transcontinental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.00.

Transcontinental Stock Down 0.3%

About Transcontinental

TSE TCL.A traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.59. 609,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,184. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.10. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$15.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12.

Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting.

