TD Securities Increases Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$28.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.
TCL.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$26.00 price target on Transcontinental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.00.
Transcontinental Stock Down 0.3%
About Transcontinental
Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting.
