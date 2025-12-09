Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

NYSE:GM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.81. 4,799,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,819,080. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $45,185,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 433,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,989,943.65. The trade was a 63.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $408,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,380.35. This represents a 43.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,288,534 shares of company stock worth $79,253,568. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

