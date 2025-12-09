IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC) Price Target Raised to $4.75

IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Research cut IGC Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Get IGC Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IGC

IGC Pharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGC Pharma

Shares of NYSEMKT IGC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. IGC Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IGC Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IGC – Free Report) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of IGC Pharma worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

IGC Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead product is IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer’s; and TGR-63, IGC-1C, IGC-M3, and LMP in pre-clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.