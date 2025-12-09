Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s previous close.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$55.75 to C$57.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.56.

RCI.B stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$50.58. 254,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,930. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.41. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$32.42 and a 52 week high of C$56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50.

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

