BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$108.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUG. CIBC raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$116.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$96.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$78.04.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 2.9%

LUG stock traded down C$3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$106.40. The stock had a trading volume of 476,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,592. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.19. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$30.04 and a one year high of C$119.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.26.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$622.58 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 29.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

