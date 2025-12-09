Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Trading Up 7.5% After Earnings Beat

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) was up 7.5% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $52.64 and last traded at $52.4930. Approximately 2,450,532 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,675,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

