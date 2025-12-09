Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Down 13.2% – Here’s Why

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.46. 2,737,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 640% from the average session volume of 369,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$161.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of -1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.60.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

