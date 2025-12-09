Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.2265 and last traded at $44.2040, with a volume of 24083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Imperial Tobacco Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get Imperial Tobacco Group alerts:

Imperial Tobacco Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.517 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 537.0%.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

