ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.4570. 1,877,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,726,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 7.1%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth about $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 66,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 22,964 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares UltraBitcoin ETF (BITU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide leveraged exposure to Bitcoin. BITU was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

Further Reading

