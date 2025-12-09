Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 4295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,598.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 78.0%. This is an increase from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 850.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 252.0% in the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 142,660 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

