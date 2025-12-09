Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,739,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,027,020 shares.The stock last traded at $69.7090 and had previously closed at $69.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Structure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.60 and a beta of -1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 3,326.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 6,550.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

