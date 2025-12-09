iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.4550, with a volume of 196315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 119.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 547,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after buying an additional 298,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $259,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

