AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.0050, but opened at $4.7768. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $4.7768, with a volume of 371 shares changing hands.
AAC Technologies Stock Down 4.3%
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.
About AAC Technologies
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.
