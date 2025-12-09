Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Demant A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $16.4550. Demant A/S shares last traded at $16.4550, with a volume of 209 shares trading hands.
Demant A/S Stock Up 1.1%
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09.
About Demant A/S
Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.
