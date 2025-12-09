Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading Up 9.8% – Still a Buy?

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.4150. 9,840,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 27,721,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market cap of $778.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.54 million. Bit Digital had a net margin of 127.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. Research analysts expect that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bit Digital news, CFO Erke Huang sold 410,636 shares of Bit Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $825,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,175,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,750. The trade was a 25.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 215,956 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bit Digital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Bit Digital by 2,892.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

