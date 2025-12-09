POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Stock Price Up 7.8% – Should You Buy?

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.7130. Approximately 4,362,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,103,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POET. Wall Street Zen raised shares of POET Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $891.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.47.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). POET Technologies had a negative return on equity of 103.46% and a negative net margin of 6,625.16%.The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in POET Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of POET Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in POET Technologies by 1,967.2% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

