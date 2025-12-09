Rep. Debbie Dingell Sells Off Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan) recently sold shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). In a filing disclosed on December 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Apple stock on November 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC BROKERAGE ACCOUNT – SPOUSE IRREVOCABLE TRUST” account.

Representative Debbie Dingell also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 11/24/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $278.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,177,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,930,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.50 and a 200-day moving average of $235.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Melius increased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC set a $220.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.51.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,065,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,656,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 98,917.0% during the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,898,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937,401 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Debbie Dingell (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Dingell (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 6th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Dingell was born in Detroit, Michigan, and attended high school at the Convent of the Sacred Heart. Dingell went on to attend Georgetown University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in foreign service in 1975 and a master’s degree in liberal studies in 1996.

Dingell worked for General Motors Corporation (GM) for over 30 years, serving as president of the GM Foundation and as a senior executive handing public affairs. She also served as chairwoman of the Manufacturing Initiative at the American Automotive Policy Council.

Her first elected position was to Wayne State University’s Board of Governors, when Dingell was elected to serve an eight-year term in 2006. She was also appointed to positions with the Early Childhood Investment Corporation and the Cherry Commission on Higher Education and Economic Growth by former Governor Jennifer Granholm.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

