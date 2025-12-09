T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Illinois) recently sold shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). In a filing disclosed on December 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in T-Mobile US stock on November 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 11/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) on 11/11/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) on 11/6/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 11/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 10/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 10/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 10/8/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 10/6/2025.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.60. 3,953,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.66 and a 200 day moving average of $231.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.17 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.96.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 12,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total value of $16,767,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 635,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,454,306,128.32. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,369,981 shares of company stock worth $317,022,536. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

