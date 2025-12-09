Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 9th (ALV, APTV, ARWR, AVGO, BTSG, BWA, CGEM, CRM, CRWD, DAN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 9th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $99.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $62.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $400.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $38.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $25.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $398.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by Daiwa Capital Markets from $530.00 to $560.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $139.00 to $141.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $239.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $17.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by Daiwa Capital Markets from $215.00 to $284.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its price target increased by Bank of America Corporation from $6.00 to $7.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $17.00 to $18.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $86.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $53.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $71.00 to $112.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $107.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $280.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $163.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price cut by Bank of America Corporation from $350.00 to $348.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price trimmed by Compass Point from $66.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) had its target price lowered by Argus from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $241.00 to $245.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target lowered by Argus from $275.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $148.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $300.00 to $350.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

