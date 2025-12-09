Insider Buying: Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Insider Purchases £15,601.13 in Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) insider Dalton Philips bought 1,560,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £15,601.13.

GNC traded down GBX 3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 244.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,741. Greencore Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 238.74.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 300.

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Delivery Excellence, Lasting Partnerships and Sustainable Choices – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed.

We supply all of the major supermarkets in the UK.

