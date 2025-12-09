Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Insider Buys 147 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney purchased 147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 per share, with a total value of £149.94.
Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 10th, Chris Carney acquired 142 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 per share, for a total transaction of £149.10.
- On Wednesday, October 8th, Chris Carney acquired 142 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 per share, with a total value of £149.10.
Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 2.5%
Shares of LON:TW traded down GBX 2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 100.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,453,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.45. The stock has a market cap of £3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
