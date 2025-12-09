Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Insider Buys 147 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney purchased 147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 per share, with a total value of £149.94.

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

On Monday, November 10th, Chris Carney acquired 142 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 per share, for a total transaction of £149.10.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Chris Carney acquired 142 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 per share, with a total value of £149.10.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of LON:TW traded down GBX 2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 100.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,453,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.45. The stock has a market cap of £3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 120 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 109 price objective for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 145 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 129.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.