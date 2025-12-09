Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £1,096 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Birgit Behrendt bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,096 per share, for a total transaction of £1,096.

Birgit Behrendt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Birgit Behrendt purchased 97 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,129 per share, with a total value of £1,095.13.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Birgit Behrendt acquired 96 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,148 per share, for a total transaction of £1,102.08.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

LON:RR traded up GBX 22.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,107. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,643,727 shares. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 196.45 and a 52-week high of GBX 537.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,044. The company has a market capitalization of £94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on RR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 641 to GBX 1,101 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 240 to GBX 1,080 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,245 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,161.50.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

