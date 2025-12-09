Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £1,096 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Birgit Behrendt bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,096 per share, for a total transaction of £1,096.
Birgit Behrendt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 7th, Birgit Behrendt purchased 97 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,129 per share, with a total value of £1,095.13.
- On Tuesday, October 7th, Birgit Behrendt acquired 96 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,148 per share, for a total transaction of £1,102.08.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
LON:RR traded up GBX 22.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,107. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,643,727 shares. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 196.45 and a 52-week high of GBX 537.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,044. The company has a market capitalization of £94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RR
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Carvana Soars Over 10,000% From Lows—Now It’s in the S&P 500
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- UiPath Surges on Earnings: Should Investors Chase the Momentum?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Pure Storage’s 27% Fall: Real Opportunity or Deserved Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.