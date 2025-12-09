Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $31.8140. Approximately 548,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,100,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAY. Mizuho increased their price target on Waystar from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Baird R W upgraded Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waystar from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Waystar Stock Down 7.1%

The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Waystar news, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $487,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 717,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,321,409.92. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $311,462.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 422,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,256,040.52. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,395,177 shares of company stock worth $172,203,411. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Waystar during the first quarter worth $537,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waystar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 63.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 238,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Waystar by 76.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,713 shares in the last quarter.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

