Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.18 and last traded at $101.2250. 361,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,325,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 4.3%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 198.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $144,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,070 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5,749.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,194,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,601 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10,469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,278,000 after purchasing an additional 983,705 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,643,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,584,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.