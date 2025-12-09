Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.61 and last traded at $69.64. 81,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 689,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Kontoor Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The firm had revenue of $853.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.640 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 73.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2,538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2,614.3% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

