Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.31 and last traded at $69.8250. Approximately 1,124,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,736,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average of $74.96.

In related news, Director Anna Marrs sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $25,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,112.02. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $25,254.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,217.95. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 104,076 shares of company stock worth $7,814,461 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Docusign by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

