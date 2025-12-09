Pop Mart International Group (OTCMKTS:PMRTY) Shares Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pop Mart International Group Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PMRTY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.4315 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 5,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 20,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.7520.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Pop Mart International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pop Mart International Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. CLSA raised shares of Pop Mart International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pop Mart International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.90.

Pop Mart International Group Limited is an investment holding company engages in the design, development and sale of pop toys principally in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and internationally. The company offers blind boxes. Pop Mart International Group Limited is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

